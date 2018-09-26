Osun State Governor, Mr Rauf Aregbesola, has declared Thursday a work free day to enable residents of the state to go out and vote in the rerun supplementary election holding today in seven polling units.This is contained in a statement issued by the governor through his media aide, Mr Sola Fasure and a copy of which was made available toon Wednesday.gathers that the public holiday will enable workers participate in the rerun governorship election holding in seven polling units of Ife-North, Ife-South, Orolu and Osogbo Local Government Areas of the State.