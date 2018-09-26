 BREAKING: Governor Aregbesola declares Thursday public holiday | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
Osun State Governor, Mr Rauf Aregbesola, has declared Thursday a work free day to enable residents of the state to go out and vote in the rerun supplementary election holding today in seven polling units.



This is contained in a statement issued by the governor through his media aide, Mr Sola Fasure and a copy of which was made available to NigerianEye on Wednesday.


NigerianEye gathers that the public holiday will enable workers participate in the rerun governorship election holding in seven polling units of Ife-North, Ife-South, Orolu and Osogbo Local Government Areas of the State.

