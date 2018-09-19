The federal government has suspended the national carrier project indefinitely.
Hadi Sirika, minister of state for aviation, made this known on Wednesday.
“I regret to announce that the Federal Executive Council has taken the tough decision to suspend the National Carrier Project in the interim. All commitments due will be honoured. We thank the public for the support as always,” he wrote on Twitter.
More to follow…
