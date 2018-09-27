The State Security Service (SSS) has released the Aide De Camp (ADC) to the wife of President Muhammadu Buhari, Aisha.It will be recalled that the ADC, Sani Baba-Inna, was arrested on Friday last week after Mrs Buhari accused him of fraud.Mrs Buhari said Mr Baba-Inna collected cash gifts totalling N2.5 billion from politicians and businesses over three years but kept it to himself. She asked the police to retrieve the money, and publicly asked persons who may have given money to Mr Baba-Inna to demand same from him.However, police investigations, according to sources in the police, failed to trace such huge amount to the ADC.Dissatisfied, Mrs Buhari reportedly asked the SSS to take over the case.Spokesperson of the service, Peter Afunanya, who confirmed the arrest to Premium Times on Tuesday said investigation was in progress.Mr Baba-Inna’s elder brother, Farouq Baba-Inna, told Premium Times Thursday afternoon that he has been released.“He has just been released and I am on my way to see him,” he said.A call to Mr Afunanya was not answered and is yet to be returned as at press time.