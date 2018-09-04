BREAKING: Donald Duke dumps PDP declares to run for presidency under SDP 2:49 PM kalejaye abayomi 0 Breaking News, Latest News in Nigeria A+ A- Print Email Ex-governor of Cross River state, Donald Duke, Tuesday dumped the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and defected to the Social Democratic Party (SDP) where he declared to run for presidency coming 2019 election. Details shortly... Share to:
