An Abuja court has ordered the police to arrest Senator Hope Uzodinma (Orlu Zone, Imo West) and produce him before September 25, 2018.

Justice Abdulwahab Mohammed of the Grade 1 Area Court, Kubwa Abuja gave the order on Tuesday, following Uzodinma’s failure to attend court, to respond to a direct criminal complaint pending against him.





“Pursuant to Section 131 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015, a bench warrant is hereby issued against Senator Hope Uzodinma in view of his failure to attend court to answer to the complaint pending against him,” Mohammed said.





The complaint was issued against Uzodinma and two of his companies, by Chitex Ventures Ltd and Chima Akuzie.





They claimed that the lawmaker issued them a N200 million UBA dud cheque (bounced cheque).