The All Progressives Congress (APC) has won the rerun election conducted in some units in four local governments of Osun State.With the landslide win in the supplementary election, the APC candidate, Mr. Gboyega Oyetola is heading for victory as the governor-elect of the state.Senator Ademola Adeleke in dramatic fashion fell behind in the supplementary polls held on Thursday to finally determine who emerges as the governor of Osun.The results of the elections as announced by the officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) are as followsUnit 15 Ward 5 Oshogbo local government at supplementary governorship election is as followsAPC – 299PDP – 165Orolu local government , Two wards in unit 4APC – 280PDP – 122Ife South, Ward 7, polling 12, RA 8 polling unit 10APC – 455PDP – 36Ife North, Orolu 2, RA 10, polling unit 002APC – 126PDP – 02