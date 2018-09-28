The All Progressives Congress (APC) has won the rerun election conducted in some units in four local governments of Osun State.
With the landslide win in the supplementary election, the APC candidate, Mr. Gboyega Oyetola is heading for victory as the governor-elect of the state.
Senator Ademola Adeleke in dramatic fashion fell behind in the supplementary polls held on Thursday to finally determine who emerges as the governor of Osun.
In the Saturday's election, PDP secured 254,699 votes while APC had 254,345 votes
The summation of the figures from the rerun leaves APC with 1,160 votes, while PDP suddenly trailed behind with 325 votes
A combination of Saturday's exercise and the rerun suddenly put APC ahead with 255,505 votes with PDP - 255,024 votes
The results of the elections as announced by the officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) are as follows
Unit 15 Ward 5 Oshogbo local government at supplementary governorship election is as follows
APC – 299
PDP – 165
Orolu local government , Two wards in unit 4
APC – 280
PDP – 122
Ife South, Ward 7, polling 12, RA 8 polling unit 10
APC – 455
PDP – 36
Ife North, Orolu 2, RA 10, polling unit 002
APC – 126
PDP – 02
