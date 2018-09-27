he National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress has rescheduled the governorship primary to 30th September 2018.This was contained in a statement signed by the party’s acting National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, in Abuja, on Thursday.He, however, said the dates for subsequent elections remain unchanged and are as follows:*2nd October, 2018 – Senate primary elections*3rd October, 2018 – House of Representatives primary elections*4th October, 2018 – State House of Assembly primary elections*6th October, 2018 – National Convention (Presidential)