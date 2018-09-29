The Lagos State All Progressives Congress, APC, has postponed the governorship primaries in the State to Monday.The governorship primaries was supposed to hold on Sunday at all wards in the State.A top APC source told NE that the primaries had been postponed.A source added that the primaries were postponed due to logistics problems.A top APC source who craved anonymity said the Lagos APC had written to the national office calling for a shift of the primaries to Monday.The governorship primaries is going to be a fight between Governor Akinwunmi Ambode and Babajide Sanwo-Olu.