Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder, Jamie Redknapp, has said the ongoing feud between Paul Pogba and Jose Mourinho, could see them both leave Manchester United next year.Mourinho was furious with Pogba’s criticism of Manchester United’s tactics, following their 1-1 draw with Wolves last weekend and told the midfielder he would not captain the club while he is manager.Redknapp, reacting to news that Pogba had been dropped from the squad for Tuesday’s third-round Carabao Cup tie penalty shootout defeat against Derby County, said he understood the midfielder’s frustrations but airing them in public was a mistake.“It’s not helpful. It’s a loaded answer. I get it, I do get it and I’m sure it’s something the players talk about in the dressing room. But I don’t think it helps. Don’t say it to the press, say it to the manager.“The truth is, after he won the World Cup, he’s not had a rest. It’s an ideal chance to give him a rest tonight. The fact he isn’t playing tonight shouldn’t be untoward. I don’t think they will both be here next year – maybe neither!” Redknapp said on SkySports.