Some residents, who escaped from the affected community, explained that the terrorists captured the community after invading the areas in large numbers and shooting sporadically, sending thousands of residents fleeing.Some residents were reportedly injured during the confusion, with a large number of the civilians and army personnel said to have fled to the Gubio area.An online medium,, also reports that hundreds of residents of Gudumbali started fleeing on Friday night when the terrorists first attacked the troops’ location.A source in Borno said, “On the evening of Friday, there was a heavy shooting in Gudumbali as the insurgents shouted ‘Allah is Great!’. The Boko Haram terrorists have dislodged troops and they are currently in Gudumbali, the headquarters of the Guzamala LGA.”Another source in the area confirmed the attack to Sahara Reporters, saying, “It is true. The attacks began yesterday and Boko Haram finally retook Gudumbali from the army.”Gudumbali was attacked in November 2015 by the insurgents during which 144 soldiers were killed.In July 2018, the Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, unveiled a cenotaph in remembrance of the officers and soldiers who fell to Boko Haram.The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig. Gen Texas Chukwu, said he had yet to confirm the attack on the town, asking for more time to get the details.He said, “The information you are asking for is what I have just sent for. I have spoken to the personnel in Borno and they are on their way to the area to get the details. When I have the information, I will get back to you.”The army spokesman had yet to get back as of 8.30pm press time.