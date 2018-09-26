Mr. Yusuf Bichi, the New Director General of the Director of State Services (DSS), is reported to have met with the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, at the state house in Abuja on Tuesday.The details of the meeting are yet unknown as Bichi declined to speak with the media, Channelstv reports.Mr Bichi was appointed on September 13 to replace Mr Matthew Seiyeifa, who has been in the acting capacity after the dismissal of Mr. Lawal Daura.Daura was fired by the then Acting President Osinbajo on August 7, when President Muhammadu Buhari was on vacation.Daura’s sack was sequel to the unauthorised blockade of the entrance to the National Assembly by some hooded operatives of DSS.Mr Matthew Seiyeifa, a DSS staff, was appointed to act pending the appointment of a substantive Director General.President Buhari thereafter approved with effect from 14 September, the appointment Bichi, as new Director-General of the Department of State Service (DSS).Bichi is a core secret service operative, according to a statement by Garba Shehu, senior special assistant on media, to President Buhari.Bichi attended Danbatta Secondary School, the Kano State College of Advanced Studies and the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria where he graduated with a degree in Political Science.The new Director-General began his career in the security division of the Cabinet Office in Kano, from where he joined the defunct Nigerian Security Organization (NSO), the precursor of the present DSS.Mr. Bichi has undergone training in intelligence processing analysis, agent handling recruitment and intelligence processing in the UK, as well as strategic training at the National Defence College.The new DSS boss comes to the job with skills in intelligence gathering, research analysis, conflict management, general investigation, risk and vulnerability operations, counter intelligence and protective operation and human resources management.In the course of his career, Mr. Bichi has worked as the State Director of Security in Jigawa, Niger, Sokoto and Abia States.He was at various times the Director, National Assembly Liaison, (National War College), Director at National Headquarters in the Directorate of Security Enforcement, Directorate of Operations, Directorate of Intelligence, Directorate of Inspection and Directorate of Administration and Finance.