 Bamigboye, first military governor of Kwara, dies at 78 | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
» » Bamigboye, first military governor of Kwara, dies at 78

2:02 PM 0
A+ A-
The first military governor of Kwara, retired Brig.-Gen. David Bamigboye,  is dead.


The younger brother to the deceased, retired Col. Theophilus Bamigboye,  confirmed the death to the News Agency of Nigeria  on Friday on the telephone.

He said the late military governor died on Friday during a brief illness in Lagos.

NAN reports that the deceased was born on December 7, 1940, and was the  military governor of Kwara between May 1967  and  July 1975.

He was credited with establishing  the Kwara State Polytechnic in 1972.

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top