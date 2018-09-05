Festus Keyamo, the Director of Media for the President Muhammadu Buhari Campaign Organisation has reacted to the war of words between Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Atiku Abubakar on restructuring of Nigeria.





Osinbajo on Tuesday in reaction to a statement credited to Atiku faulting his stance on the restructuring of Nigeria said the problem of Nigeria was not geographical restructuring but prudent management of national resources.





The Vice President insisted that restructuring in “whatever shape or form, will not mean much if our political leaders see public resources as an extension of their bank accounts.”





However, Atiku again replied Osinbajo insisting that restructuring is a necessity, not an option.





He warned the vice president not to attempt to reverse history by saying that he spoke against “geographic restructuring”.





But, Speaking on the development, Keyamo queried why the clamour for restructuring was not mentioned while Atiku was in office as the Vice President.





In a post on his Twitter page, Keyamo wrote: “Some who pretend to be champions of restructuring today never mentioned an alphabet of that word when they were in office.





“Instead of restructuring Nigeria, they were rather struggling to restructure their Party in order to take control of it so as to become President of Nigeria.”