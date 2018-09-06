Supporters of former Vice President and 2019 Presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, have taken over the major streets leading to Wadata Plaza, the edifice housing the headquarters of the party in Abuja.





The supporters, wearing T-shirts and face caps with the inscription, “Atiku 2019,” have rendered vehicular movement a nightmare for motorists, as they drum and sing in praise of a man who is expected to submit his Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms to run for the 2019 Presidential election.





Placard bearing youths perched on road pavements and car roofs add to the glamour as vendors of various wares are making brisk business with uncommon patronage.