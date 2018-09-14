Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has reacted to the alleged resignation of the Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun.





Adeosun allegedly resigned on Friday.





Her alleged resignation may not be unconnected with the allegation of the forgery of her National Youth Service Corps certificate.









Reacting to the news, Atiku through his Spokesperson, Paul Ibe called for an investigation into the office of Adeosun.





According to him, Buhari will henceforth find it difficult to convince Nigerians on the sincerity of his fight against corruption.





He also noted that Adeosun may have been padding figures for projects.





Paul Ibe in a post on Twitter wrote: “69 days after Kemi Adeosun was exposed for fake NYSC certificate, Buhari did nothing. Now that she has reportedly resigned, it will be difficult for him and his government to convince any sane Nigerian about the sincerity of his anti-graft war.





“Even the so-called career has been compromised by the forgery of her NYSC discharge certificate.





“There’s no guarantee, for example, that she has not been cooking up or sexing up or padding figures. She is not deserving of such a high profile responsibility. Forgery Is Corruption.”