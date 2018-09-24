Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, has appealed to the Social Democratic Party (SDP) candidate in the Osun State governorship election, Senator Iyiola Omisore, to join Peoples Democratic Party in the re-run election.





This followed the announcement by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, on Sunday that there will be a rerun on Thursday, Sept. 27 after it declared the poll ‘inconclusive’





Omisore is the governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party in the election in which the candidate of the PDP, Senator Ademola Adeleke, came first with 254, 698 votes while the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Mr Gboyega Oyetola, came second with 254,345 voters.





Atiku while predicting victory for the PDP ahead of Thursday’s rerun, called on Omisore to remember when PDP believed in him in 2014.





The Wazirin Adamawa wrote on his Twitter page: “I am confident PDP will win in Osun, no matter the ulterior motive of APC. I call on Senator Omisore to remember the PDP, which believed in him and gave him its ticket in 2014.





“I urge him to join with all who want to deliver Osun from negative change and support Adeleke.”