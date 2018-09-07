The transfer window has come and gone, but Arsenal have still been busy in the transfer market – by signing a nine-year-old from South Africa, KweséESPN reports.Jayden Adetiba, who was born in Nigeria but has lived in South Africa for a couple of years, has been signed to the Gunners’ academy after impressing during a five-week trial in London.Adetiba has also lived in England, but has been playing for the SuperSport United Soccer School in Cape Town.Footballing talent seems to run in the family, with his older brother having spent three years at Blackburn Rovers’ Academy.Adetiba, an Arsenal fan, says it’s a dream come true.“I thank God and my parents for this,” he is quoted as saying in The Sun. “I am very happy. I train three times a week at the academy and we have a match at the weekend.“The amazing thing is, I have always been an Arsenal fan and I will work hard every day to make the first team.”