An Arik Air aircraft operating from Benin Airport to Lagos Airport on Tuesday aborted take-off when the Pilot-in-Command observed an abnormality during the process.The Communication Manager of Arik Air, Mr Ola Adebanji, confirmed the incident in Lagos.Read Also:Smoke in Arik Air plane forces pilot to declare emergency on Accra-bound flightAdebanji explained that the aircraft, a Bombardier CRJ900, was brought under control on the runway in the process with no damage to the aircraft and no injury was sustained to the passengers on board.“After the situation was brought under control, in which there was no casualty to the passengers, an alternative aircraft was immediately provided to fly the passengers to Lagos.“The aircraft has since been ferried to Lagos for appropriate checks and observation and maintenance,” he said.Adebanji said the airline apologised to its passengers for the inconveniences that occurred during the incident.He restated the airline’s commitment to maintaining the highest safety standards.