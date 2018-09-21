The All Progressives Congress (APC) has adopted both direct and indirect primaries, says Rochas Okorocha, Imo state governor.





Okorocha, chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum, made the announcement at the end of a closed-door meeting with his colleagues.





He said most of the APC-controlled states had resolved to adopt indirect primaries to pick the party’s candidates, assuring that all aspirants would be given equal opportunity.





“We have adopted both direct and indirect primaries, and most of the states are going for indirect primaries, but for the president, it is going to be direct primaries,” he said.





“We just held a meeting with the party’s national chairman and we have resolved that in support of the party, we are going to have free and fair primaries.





“Everybody will be given equal chance to participate in the primaries which will be transparent, free and fair.”





Okorocha assured that both the Progressive Governors Forum and the APC national working committee (NEC) are working to ensure victory for the party in the 2019 general election.





Also speaking, Nasir el-Rufai, Kaduna state governor, explained that it was not possible for all the party members to agree on a particular mode of primaries.





He said: “In Kaduna state where I am the governor by the grace of God, the majority of the state executive committee members decided on indirect primaries. If one or two members don’t agree, that’s off, that is not the decision of NEC.”