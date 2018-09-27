The All Progressives Congress, APC, in Lagos has summoned all 57 chairmen of the local governments and party chairmen to what it on Wednesday described as an urgent and crucial meeting towards preparations for the Saturday Gubernatorial primary.The news of the meeting followed Governor Akinwunmi Ambode’s decision to fight for the nomination despite the endorsement of his rival, Jide Sanwo-Olu by the grassroots as represented by the council chairmen.The invitation issued by the state secretary, Dr. Wale Ahmed read:“The State Chairman, Alhaji Tunde Balogun, invites all L.G.A chairmen and Council Chairmen to a crucial working meeting tomorrow 27th September at 10am prompt.The venue is state party secretariat at Acme, Kindly be punctual.“It is important we get the primaries Venues for each L.G.A on the basis of 20 Local Government and for each ward on the basis of 245 wards.“All concerned should please meet later today to harmonize and agree on the said venues and submit them tomorrow morning.I have the directive of the State Chairman to implore you to consider as urgent and please comply.”