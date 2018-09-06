The All Progressives Congress (APC) has reacted to claims by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that six Governors and twenty-seven National Assembly on its platform have concluded discussions to join the latter.





APC said it was now clear that the PDP has assumed the role of comic relief ahead of the 2019 general elections.





Yekini Nabena, National Publicity Secretary, in a statement on Thursday, declared that Nigerians have rejected the PDP and all that it represents such as corruption, impunity, waste and greed.





“Hence, in the face of imminent 2019 defeat, the PDP has chosen to hide behind lies and false realities to save face”, he wrote.





“While the PDP hallucinates on APC members’ defection to the PDP, the APC is consolidating to go into the 2019 General Elections as a smarter, more united and stronger political fighting force.





“While the PDP wallows it its cooked up tales on the state of the nation, the President Muhammadu Buhari administration-led APC administration is focused on bettering the lives of Nigerians, addressing infrastructure needs, revamping the economy, restoring our rank in the comity of progressive nations, confronting the challenges we face as a nation and generally repositioning the country in line with the Change Agenda promised Nigerians.”