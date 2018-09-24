APC shifts presidential primary to Sept. 27th 9:30 AM kalejaye abayomi 0 Latest News in Nigeria A+ A- Print Email The All Progressives Congress has shifted its presidential direct primary election earlier scheduled for Tuesday, September 25th, 2018 to Thursday, September 27th, 2018. This was contained in a terse statement signed by its acting National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, in Abuja. The statement also said, “Duly registered party members are to collect their permanent membership cards from their respective wards.” Share to:
