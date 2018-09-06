Yusuph Olaniyonu, special adviser to Senate President Bukola Saraki on media, has wondered what the business of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is with his principal’s aspiration to be president.





On Wednesday, Yekini Nabena, APC’s acting spokesman, described the presidential aspiration of Saraki as a joke.





But in a statement, Olaniyonu said the senate president would not be distracted “by the antics of an upstart who lives in Abuja”.





“The senate president will not be distracted by the antics of an upstart who lives in Abuja but waits to sign press statements composed for him from Lagos. When his masters show their face, we will debate all the issues they have raised and the ones they may wish to even concoct,” the statement read.





“One should ask, what is APC’s business with an aspirant of another party? The truth is APC is scared stiff of the possibility of a Saraki candidacy. Fortunately, they have no role in deciding that.





“Meanwhile, Mr. Yekinni Nabena should know by now that many people in the media believe he is a robot and has no face. Here is an opportunity for him to come out of his hiding and come on a national television to debate all the issues he has raised with one of the aides of the senate president.





“We hope he will take up this challenge and stop behaving like a masquerade. He is free to choose any independent TV station of his choice.”