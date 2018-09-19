Under the new arrangement, the primary election for the presidency will now hold on September 25, while the governorship primaries will follow on September 29.
This was contained in a statement signed by the party’s National Organising Secretary, Emma Ibediro in Abuja, on Wednesday.
The timetable as released by the party read in part: “The National Working Committee has approved the review of the timetable for the conduct of the 2018 Primary Elections as follows;
“25th September, 2018 – Presidential Primary Election
29th September, 2018 – Governorship Primary Election
2nd October, 2018 – Senate Primary Elections
3rd October, 2018 – House of Representatives Primary Elections
4th October, 2018 – State House of Assembly Primary Elections
6th October, 2018 – National Convention (Presidential)”
