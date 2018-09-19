The National Working Committee of the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress has reviewed the timetable for the conduct of its 2018 primary elections.Under the new arrangement, the primary election for the presidency will now hold on September 25, while the governorship primaries will follow on September 29.This was contained in a statement signed by the party’s National Organising Secretary, Emma Ibediro in Abuja, on Wednesday.The timetable as released by the party read in part: “The National Working Committee has approved the review of the timetable for the conduct of the 2018 Primary Elections as follows;“25th September, 2018 – Presidential Primary Election29th September, 2018 – Governorship Primary Election2nd October, 2018 – Senate Primary Elections3rd October, 2018 – House of Representatives Primary Elections4th October, 2018 – State House of Assembly Primary Elections6th October, 2018 – National Convention (Presidential)”