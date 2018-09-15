The ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, has told the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, to resign from the office.

The party said Dogara must resign or be prepared to be forced out.





Dogara joined Senate President, Bukola Saraki and others national members, who recently dumped the ruling party for the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.





The APC acting National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena and the National Vice Chairman (South South), Hilliard Eta, spoke to Punch separately on the matter yesterday.





According to them, Dogara was already aware of the implications of his decision before embarking on it.





Nabena said, “It should be obvious to Dogara that his various anti-party activities have reached a final destination with his reported decision to leave the APC.





“He became Speaker because he was a member of our party, although, he has not formally told us of his defection, now that he is reported to have left, the right thing for him to do is to vacate the seat.”





Eta on his part added that, “It is not in the intension of the framers of the Nigerian constitution that a member of a party that does not enjoy the majority in the National Assembly should head any of the arms of the National Assembly.





“We are going to impeach them and they will have their day in court. It is a directive of the party to members of our party in the National Assembly to impeach them and then they will have their day in court.”