The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has approved the mode of primaries for Saturday, September 29th, 2018 governorship primary elections scheduled to hold across the thirty-six states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

This information was contained in a statement APC spokesman, Yekini Nabena, on Tuesday afternoon.

There have been confusion on the kind of primaries states will adopt this weekend.

Meanwhile, the NWC has banned the Adamawa State Working Committee from participating either as delegates or superintendents over the governorship primaries holding in the State. 

“This is due to the fact that the Adamawa State Working Committee was prejudiced in favour of a governorship aspirant”, the statement added.

The breakdown of mode of primaries in all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) is found below…


1.
ABIA
DIRECT PRIMARIES

2.
ADAMAWA
INDIRECT PRIMARIES

3.
AKWA IBOM
DIRECT PRIMARIES

4.
ANAMBRA
DIRECT PRIMARIES

5.
BAUCHI
DIRECT PRIMARIES

6.
BAYELSA
DIRECT PRIMARIES

7.
BENUE
INDIRECT PRIMARIES

8.
BORNO
INDIRECT PRIMARIES

9.
CROSSRIVER
DIRECT PRIMARIES

10.
DELTA
INDIRECT PRIMARIES

11.
EBONYI
INDIRECT PRIMARIES

12.
ENUGU
INDIRECT PRIMARIES

13.
EDO
DIRECT PRIMARIES

14.
EKITI
DIRECT PRIMARIES

15.
GOMBE
INDIRECT PRIMARIES

16.
IMO
DIRECT PRIMARIES

17.
JIGAWA
INDIRECT PRIMARIES

18.
KADUNA
INDIRECT PRIMARIES

19.
KANO
DIRECT PRIMARIES

20.
KASTINA
INDIRECT PRIMARIES

21.
KEBBI
INDIRECT PRIMARIES

22.
KOGI
INDIRECT PRIMARIES

23.
KWARA
INDIRECT PRIMARIES

24.
LAGOS
DIRECT PRIMARIES

25.
NASARAWA
INDIRECT PRIMARIES

26.
NIGER
DIRECT PRIMARIES

27.
OGUN
DIRECT PRIMARIES

28.
ONDO
DIRECT PRIMARIES

29.
OSUN
DIRECT PRIMARIES

30.
OYO
INDIRECT PRIMARIES

31.
PLATEAU
INDIRECT PRIMARIES

32.
RIVERS
INDIRECT PRIMARIES

33.
SOKOTO
INDIRECT PRIMARIES

34.
TARABA
DIRECT PRIMARIES

35.
YOBE
INDIRECT PRIMARIES

36.
ZAMFARA
DIRECT PRIMARIES

37.
FCT
DIRECT PRIMARIES

