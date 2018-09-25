



The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has approved the mode of primaries for Saturday, September 29th, 2018 governorship primary elections scheduled to hold across the thirty-six states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).





This information was contained in a statement APC spokesman, Yekini Nabena, on Tuesday afternoon.





There have been confusion on the kind of primaries states will adopt this weekend.





Meanwhile, the NWC has banned the Adamawa State Working Committee from participating either as delegates or superintendents over the governorship primaries holding in the State.

“This is due to the fact that the Adamawa State Working Committee was prejudiced in favour of a governorship aspirant”, the statement added.





The breakdown of mode of primaries in all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) is found below…









1.

ABIA

DIRECT PRIMARIES





2.

ADAMAWA

INDIRECT PRIMARIES





3.

AKWA IBOM

DIRECT PRIMARIES





4.

ANAMBRA

DIRECT PRIMARIES





5.

BAUCHI

DIRECT PRIMARIES





6.

BAYELSA

DIRECT PRIMARIES





7.

BENUE

INDIRECT PRIMARIES





8.

BORNO

INDIRECT PRIMARIES





9.

CROSSRIVER

DIRECT PRIMARIES





10.

DELTA

INDIRECT PRIMARIES





11.

EBONYI

INDIRECT PRIMARIES





12.

ENUGU

INDIRECT PRIMARIES





13.

EDO

DIRECT PRIMARIES





14.

EKITI

DIRECT PRIMARIES





15.

GOMBE

INDIRECT PRIMARIES





16.

IMO

DIRECT PRIMARIES





17.

JIGAWA

INDIRECT PRIMARIES





18.

KADUNA

INDIRECT PRIMARIES





19.

KANO

DIRECT PRIMARIES





20.

KASTINA

INDIRECT PRIMARIES





21.

KEBBI

INDIRECT PRIMARIES





22.

KOGI

INDIRECT PRIMARIES





23.

KWARA

INDIRECT PRIMARIES





24.

LAGOS

DIRECT PRIMARIES





25.

NASARAWA

INDIRECT PRIMARIES





26.

NIGER

DIRECT PRIMARIES





27.

OGUN

DIRECT PRIMARIES





28.

ONDO

DIRECT PRIMARIES





29.

OSUN

DIRECT PRIMARIES





30.

OYO

INDIRECT PRIMARIES





31.

PLATEAU

INDIRECT PRIMARIES





32.

RIVERS

INDIRECT PRIMARIES





33.

SOKOTO

INDIRECT PRIMARIES





34.

TARABA

DIRECT PRIMARIES





35.

YOBE

INDIRECT PRIMARIES





36.

ZAMFARA

DIRECT PRIMARIES





37.

FCT

DIRECT PRIMARIES