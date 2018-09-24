The All Progressives Congress (APC) has described as baseless the argument of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) worked against its interest in the Osun state.





The commission had kicked against the declaration of the governorship election as inconclusive.





INEC had based its action on the margin between the candidates who secured the highest votes in the election and the number of votes which were cancelled.





But the PDP accused INEC of “daylight robbery”, demanding that its candidate be declared winner of the exercise.





Reacting on Sunday evening, the APC rejected the call and commended the current administration for “ensuring transparent elections”.





Yekini Nabena, acting spokesman of APC, said the election is “a departure from the situation under past Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) administrations where the people’s will was subverted and elections where manipulated.”





“The APC commends the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration which has continually exhibited its commitment to ensuring that elections are more peaceful, transparent, credible and acceptable,” Nabena said in a statement.





“We hereby reject the PDP’s baseless calls that the inconclusive Osun governorship election is announced in its favour.





“In the lead up to the rerun election, we call on the Osun electorate, party supporters and members to remain upbeat and focused on the task of consolidating on the APC Change administration in the state by voting for the victory of our candidate, Gboyega Oyetola.”





Ademola Adeleke, candidate of the PDP, had polled 254,699 ahead of Isiaka Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who had 254,345 votes.