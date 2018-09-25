



The APC Campaign Council for the Osun Governorship Election has told the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to boycott the rerun of the governorship election if it was not comfortable with the decision of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.





The Council said this while advising its members in the areas where the state’s election rerun will be held on Thursday to ignore the rantings of the opposition and turn out en masse to vote for the ruling party.





Reacting to the threat by the PDP to drag INEC to court, APC said the opposition party, after failing to win Saturday’s election at all cost, was shopping for an illegal shortcut to victory by threatening a court action over an issue that has been settled by the Supreme Court.





In a statement in Abuja by the Chairman of the Council’s Media Committee, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, the Council said the threat by the PDP to challenge, in court, INEC’s declaration of last Saturday’s election as inconclusive was nothing but sheer bravado, especially as the opposition party is afraid of losing the rerun.

It said the PDP may also have contrived the court ‘sthreat as a way of distracting the APC and its members ahead of the rerun, saying that the distraction strategy was dead on arrival.





”The PDP knows that the so-called court challenge which it has threatened to mount will not fly, especially because the highest court in the land has already pronounced on the issue of whether or not INEC has the powers to declare an election inconclusive,” the statement continued.





”The PDP is not unaware of the pronouncement of the Supreme Court in the case of James Abiodun Faleke Vs INEC and others, that INEC has the duty of conducting elections and that, besides the constitutional provisions, it is guided by the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended) and

the Election Guidelines and Manual issued for its officials in accordance with the Act,” the Council said.





The APC Council said that since the PDP had boasted that its candidate will win if the Osun Governorship Election is conducted over and over again, the party should stop being jittery and put its money where its mouth is by willingly participating in the rerun.





It said, however, that if the PDP chooses to boycott Thursday’s rerun out of fear, the party’s right to do so will be respected.





”The PDP, after its failed mission to win Saturday’s election at all cost, is shopping for an illegal shortcut to victory by threatening a court action over an issue that has been settled. It’s a sheer waste of time. Let the PDP drop its pretension and get ready to be defeated in Thursday’s rerun. Alternatively, it can withdraw to save face.”