he All Progressives Party (APC) says the option of consensus candidature is conditional.





The party said this in a statement signed by Yekini Nabena, its acting national publicity secretary, on Tuesday.





The APC had initially adopted indirect primary for all positions apart from the presidential election but later changed to direct primary, saying it would ensure fairness and create a level playing ground for contestants.





The decision of the party brought about division among members with some states kicking against it.





Some state chapters of the party opted to use direct primary, while others agreed on indirect primary and consensus.





The states that agreed on consensus candidature are Kebbi, Enugu, Ogun and Ekiti states.





But the APC has issued a clarification on the matter, saying: “The attention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been drawn to announcements of consensus candidates for elective positions in some states.





“It is therefore pertinent to make some clarifications to enlighten Party faithful on the procedure for nominating candidates.





“While consensus is provided for by the Party’s Constitution, the option is conditional.





“Consensus does not foreclose Direct or Indirect Primaries for all elective positions as contained in the resolution of the 6th meeting of the Party’s National Executive Committee (NEC).





“Again, consensus will apply when no other aspirant signify interest (i.e. through purchase of nomination forms) for the position in question.”