Supporters of former governor of Oyo State, Otunba Alao Akala, have said the ex-governor was prepared for any mode of primary the All Progressives Congress adopts in choosing the 2019 governorship candidate.The Akala Support Group said although it was prepared for either the direct or indirect primary it would, however, prefere the direct primary because it involves the ordinary people.The group also paid for and obtained the expression of interest and nomination forms for the former governor at a ceremony, at the National Secretariat of the All Progressives Congress, in Abuja, on Friday.Speaking shortly after obtaining the forms, the leader of the group, Chief Wale Ohu told reporters, “Whichever the party settles for is okay by us, but we know that direct primaries is the best for the party because whatever it takes, it gives an average party member the opportunity to have a say in who flies the party’s flag at every level.” It is common sense that in a democratic system like this, you should have direct primaries because it gives an opportunity to almost everybody. I think it is the best option that one can think of. But be that as it may, whatever we agree on in Oyo state, that is what we shall do”.