President Muhammadu Buhari was on Friday night declared the winner of the All Progressives Congress presidential direct primary election that held in Katsina state.The election took place in the 361 wards of the state.Governor Aminu Masari, who was the returning officer announced the result close to midnight at the state headquarters of the party, located along Kano road, Katsina.According to him, President Buhari polled 802,819 out of 813,877 accredited votes.Masari, while declaring the results said, “Total registered voters were 926,285. Those that were accredited to vote were 813,877. Those who cast their votes were 802,819. The winner of the exercise in Katsina is Muhammadu Buhari.“Therefore, I, Aminu Bello Masari, the Returning Officer hereby certify that the information contained in this form are the accurate votes cast in this state, and that the election was conducted through direct primary”.Meanwhile, the APC governorship primary election is slated for Sunday.