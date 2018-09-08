Nigeria’s Minister for Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has said that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), was not threatened by what he termed the noise of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).Alhaji Mohammed who insisted that the APC would win the 2019 general elections said there was no viable opposition to the ruling party yet.The minister spoke in Bénin City at the wedding ceremony of the son of Edo Commissioner for Budget and Economy Planning, Hajia Mariam Abubakar.Alhaji Mohammed noted that the PDP that would have provided a “kind of opposition” is in disarray.According to him, “I don’t see fear of opposition in the elections. The opposition is in disarray.”“We believe that the people will vote for performance and to that, we are very confident; government has not stop working, we will continue to work for Nigerians to see.“Basically, I don’t see any opposition from the PDP, it is a section of the media that has constituted themselves to the opposition party.”Speaking on the issue of fake news, the minister said the war against the menace was being won.“We have seen fake news gone under, we have been able to drag it under the table, bring it to the open.” We must not forget however, that fake news is a global phenomenon. It is not peculiar to Nigeria. If not checked however, it will pitch the people against themselves.“Federal Government launched the campaign against fake news because it realised that some very unscrupulous elements, have been exploiting the frontline of ethnicity trying to put a wedge against the government and the people,” he stated.