Former Kano State governor and a presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso has stated that he has the capacity to navigate Nigeria out of its current economic and security woes.





He said Nigeria presently need a leader who can unite the various ethnic groups in the country and also make the country great.





Kwankwaso stated this when he met with chieftains and state leadership of the PDP

in Umuahia, the Abia state capital.





He said, “Our nation’s economy has been destroyed by APC government which has made things hard for its citizenry”.





“There is insecurity in the land because of the inability and failure of the federal government to end Boko Haram sect attacks and killings by herdsmen”.





“If given opportunity to become president, my administration will unite all ethnic groups so that we will join hands to make Nigeria a great county “.





The Senator representing Kano Central went on to appeal to PDP delegates to vote wisely during the party’s national convention to pick the its presidential flagbearer.





Responding, the Abia state chairman of the PDP, Johnson Onuigbo applauded Senator Kwankwaso for his vision and interest to vie for presidency.





According to Onuigbo,”I must sincerely commend you for having the interest of the country at heart. Because, presently Nigeria is undergoing difficult times due to the failure of APC-led federal government to transform the economy “.





“I want to urge you to put whatever you want to do before God, because he is the only one who determines who becomes president or governor”.