Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, on Monday, said he left the ruling All Progressives Congress because the party failed to arrest leaders of Miyeitti Allah Kautal Hore.The governor said the ruling party could not protect the interest of the people of Benue StateA statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Information and Communications Technology, Tahav Agerzua, quoted the governor as saying this during a meeting with Peoples Democratic Party ’s stakeholders in Oju and Obi local government areas of the state.Agerzua said Ortom “came to the conclusion after his cries for the arrest and prosecution of leaders of various Fulani groups, including Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, who threatened to invade the state and carried out the threat, fell on deaf ears.”Ortom explained that after he signed the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Bill into law in May 2017, leaders of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore addressed several press conferences at which they pledged to mobilise their kith and kin across the world to invade the state.Ortom stated that his petitions to the relevant authorities to preempt the invasion were ignored just as his request for the arrest of those who claimed responsibility for the subsequent attacks and killings.He said, “Leaders of the APC at the national level with their collaborators in the state have made him a target for elimination on account of the Ranches Law which the people have insisted should not be repealed.”