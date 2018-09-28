 APC appoints governors as returning officers for presidential primary | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
» » APC appoints governors as returning officers for presidential primary

12:34 PM 0
A+ A-
The National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress has appointed governors to serve as returning officers for its presidential direct primary election holding across the states and the Federal Capital Territory on Friday (today).

This was contained in a statement signed by the acting National Publicity Secretary of the party, Yekini Nabena, in Abuja, on Thursday.

The statement said, “In states where there are no governors on the party’s platform, senators along with the ministers are to serve as returning officers for the exercise.

“National and State House of Assembly members are to coordinate their various constituencies during the exercise.”

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top