The National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress has appointed governors to serve as returning officers for its presidential direct primary election holding across the states and the Federal Capital Territory on Friday (today).This was contained in a statement signed by the acting National Publicity Secretary of the party, Yekini Nabena, in Abuja, on Thursday.The statement said, “In states where there are no governors on the party’s platform, senators along with the ministers are to serve as returning officers for the exercise.“National and State House of Assembly members are to coordinate their various constituencies during the exercise.”