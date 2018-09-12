The National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Maimala Buni, on Tuesday said that President Muhammadu Buhari is the sole candidate of the party for 2019 Presidential election.





However, the APC scribe also said that party members interested in contesting for the presidency, were free to pick the nomination form, but that the National Executive Council (NEC) of the party had already endorsed the President.





Buni stated this while fielding questions from State House correspondents, after a group under the auspices of National Consolidation Ambassadors Network (NCAN), presented Expression of Interest, Nomination Form for the 2019 election to the President at the New Banquet Hall Presidential Villa Abuja.





The APC National Secretary flanked by the Director-General of Buhari’s Campaign Committee and Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi and Chairman Buhari’s Campaign Media Committee, Festus Keyamo, SAN, said the NEC of the party had since endorsed the President and by extension, all members of the party have done so.





He said: “Once the National executive Committee NEC of the party passes a vote of confidence on the President, that President stands accepted because the NEC is the highest organ of the party and it met to take the decision, where every interest was represented so the National Executive Committee of the APC has passed a vote of confidence on our President and that means every APC member has endorsed him.”





Buni added that Nigeria’s case was not exceptional because the same scenario obtains in advanced democracies.





“In advance democracy, once the NEC of a party passes vote of confidence on the President, nobody contests against the President. The President has been accepted,” he stated.