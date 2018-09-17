The convoy of Abdul’aziz Yari, governor of Zamfara state, was attacked in Gusau, the state capital, during the weekend.

His convoy was attacked at Lalan roundabout in Gusau as he was travelling to Kaduna.





Some members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who are loyalists to aggrieved governorship aspirants in the state were suspected to have carried out the attack.





Seven aggrieved governorship aspirants, including Ibrahim Wakkala, deputy governor, had organised a rally attended by many of their supporters.





While the rallying aspirants and their supporters were coming into town, they ran into the governor’s convoy and the angry mob descended on it, destroying glasses.





The mobile police and governor’s security details fired gunshots in the air before the mob dispersed.





In a statement issued by Ibrahim Dosara, his special adviser on media and public enlightenment, Yari appealed to his loyalists not to revenge.





He urged people of the state to be law-abiding citizens and avoid any form of violence in the name of politics.





“Any law-abiding citizen needs to respect the peaceful atmosphere concerning politics in Zamfara,” the statement read





The statement quoted the governor as saying his administration had done a lot to stop loyalists and all youths, especially supporters of APC, from engaging in any activity that would endanger the peace among political associations and parties.





He urged politicians to enlighten their supporters on peace and stability in relations to all political associations and gatherings.