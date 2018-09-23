 Ambode’s fate hangs in the balance as party insists on primary | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
The Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC),the highest decision making body of the All Progressives Congress (APC)in Lagos met on Saturday night where it resolved the chapter must hold its primary to determine its governorship candidate.


The decision put paid hopes that the party would clear the coast for Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode ‘s bid by asking his challengers to step down from the race.

A former Commissioner for Training and Establishment in the state ,Mr Jide Sanwo-Olu ,allegedly backed by Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is Ambode’s main challenger while a former Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure ,Dr Obafemi Hamzat is also in the race .

A chieftain who attended the 22-member GAC meeting held at Tinubu’s residence and pleaded anonymity told NAN that the party insisted that Ambode must go through the primary with others.

“We met and deliberated extens

