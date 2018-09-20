National and Lagos state leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have continued their pressure on Governor Akinwunmi Ambode not to contest the forthcoming governorship primary.





They are asking him to step down for Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the preferred candidate of APC leader, Bola Tinubu.





A similar push is being made by the Mandate Movement, a group loyal to Tinubu.





Despite pleas by many prominent and influential Nigerians across the country, the Jagaban seems to have made up his mind.





According to party chieftain, since Tinubu controls the party structure, Ambode might be defeated at the primary and it would be better for him to avoid such situation.





But Ambode has remained resolute, insisting that he would prefer to participate in the primary.





A source told Punch, “Ambode was told to step down and forget his second term ambition. He was told to publicly endorse Sanwo-Olu as his successor.





“He was promised a ministerial appointment after the APC might have won the presidential election. He was even told to pick a ministry of his choice.





“But Ambode seems not to be pleased with the directives of the leaders as he declined the ministerial dangle.





“He also told them to allow the APC primary process to continue as planned. For now, the meeting is still continuing and there is no compromise in sight.”





Meanwhile, the meeting of the Governor’s Advisory Council, APC’s state highest advisory political organ, has taken briefing on the three aspirants – Ambode, Sanwo-Olu and Dr Femi Hamzat.





The body was also said to have advised the party to shift the primary to September 29, 2018, instead of the September 25which it planned to hold the primary.