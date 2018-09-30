The Peoples Democratic Party on Sunday said it reviewed the world press conference held by the Governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode, and surmised that the governor validated its position that the All Progressives Congress allegedly consists of those it described as fraudsters and election riggers.Governor Ambode had in the press conference stated that his opponent in the race, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, was arrested for spending fake dollars in the United States of America. Ambode further stated that Sanwo-Olu was detained in the USA on account of the alleged crime.The governor further alleged that his party, the APC, was disenfranchising its members by insisting that registered members of the party, who were yet to be issued with membership cards, will not be allowed to participate in the gubernatorial primary election.The PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan in Abuja on Sunday, said that by “this, the whole world can see that the APC is nothing but a den of fraudsters and corrupt persons who not only cheated their way to power through lies and propaganda in 2015 but have also continued to bleed and defraud our nation with humongous sleazes and massive corruption in very high places.”He added, “That is why the APC will have no scruples to project persons of questionable character and those with allegations of corruption hanging on the necks as their National Chairman and governorship aspirants.“We challenge President Muhammadu Buhari to show his claimed integrity by ordering an open investigation into this huge allegation against his party’s governorship aspirant.”Ologbondiyan called on Lagosians and Nigerians to note “this ugly trend in the APC and ensure that they throw this undesirable party to the dustbin of history, come 2019.”