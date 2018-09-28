



A total of 1,960 personnel have been trained to serve as agents of Akinwumi Ambode, governor of Lagos state, during the All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial primary.





APC members in the state would choose candidate of the party for the 2019 election through direct primary on Saturday.





According to a statement from the Ambode Campaign Organisation (ACO), the agents have been selected and trained “to be the eyes and ears of Governor Ambode as the candidate of choice in the primary election.”





The statement added that while being vigilant and uncompromising, the agents have been tutored to conduct themselves in a peaceful and orderly manner in all the “245 wards in the constitutionally recognised 20 Local government areas where the primary election is expected to take place”.





Ambode had on Wednesday affirmed his readiness to participate in the election, amid reports that he has lost the goodwill of Bola Tinubu, his estranged godfather and a national leader of the APC.





“The governor’s position has sent jubilation and encouragement to the teeming supporters of the governor who believe that Governor Ambode deserves a second term in office in order to consolidate on his numerous landmark socio-infrastructural achievements in the past three and half years,” the statement read.





“In his declaration on Wednesday, Ambode had stated his intention to seek re-election with a “grateful heart, open arms and a pledge to open and deeper attention to the concerns of this one, big family.”





“He also stated that a return of the party’s ticket to him will ‘guarantee the stability of the state’s growing economy; ensure continuation of the growth and development it has witnessed over time and ensure that the opposition does not take root in Lagos State’.”