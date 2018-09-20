Amaju Pinnick was on Thursday afternoon, reelected the president of Nigeria Football Federation.Pinnick polled 34 votes to beat three other contestants to retain his seat.Alhaji Aminu Magari got eight votes; Chief Taiwo Ogunjobi got two votes while Chinedu Okoye did not have any vote.In all, 44 delegates from states football federation and other bodies including coaches, referees associations and players unions, participated in the election which took place in Katsina State.The chairman of the Electoral committee for the election, Muhammed Katu announced the results.FIFA representatives, Luca Piazza and Solomon Mudege were among football chiefs who witnessed the election.Elections into the offices of first Vice President, Chairman of Chairmen and other members of the NFF board were still in progress as of the time of filing this report.See NFF tweet:.@PinnickAmaju re-elected NFF President. He scored a total of 34 votes, Maigari 8 votes, Ogunjobi 2 votes, and Okoye 0 votes. #NFFElections #NFFElections2018 pic.twitter.com/8mUwc7nO77— The NFF 🇳🇬 (@thenff) September 20, 2018