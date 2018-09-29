The Minister of Transportation, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi, has summoned the managing director of China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation over shortage of equipment deployed for the ongoing Lagos-Ibadan standard guage rail project.According to a report by the News Agency of Nigeria on Friday, Amaechi issued the directive during the monthly inspection of the Lagos-Ibadan rail corridor in Ibadan, Oyo State.He said though he was impressed with the level of progress on the project, more equipment must be purchased for the launching of beams for more to be done before the December deadline.According to him, the CCECC needs to launch the beams in three months with more equipment, adding that one will be launched toward Ibadan and the other toward Papalanto and Abeokuta.Amaechi, however, scheduled a meeting with the CCECC MD for Monday to deliberate on the way forward on some of the challenges limiting the progress of work on the site.He said, “We are impressed with the work they have done from Ibadan to Abeokuta. They have relatively done well. I think by December the whole work should be ready. The problem is the launching of beams to cross the bridge and the laying of tracks because you can’t lay tracks unless you cross the bridge.“They have about four or five (bridges) to Lagos and even if they want to launch them together, it will take three months because if they don’t launch it, we can’t cross. That is why I said they need to get more equipment. If they don’t get more equipment then we have a problem.”Amaechi, however, said government was still on course to meet the December deadline, adding that the issues on the stations’ design would be concluded in two weeks. He noted Nigerians were eager to see results.