Rotimi Amaechi, minister of transportation, has defended the planned construction of Transportation University in Daura, Katsina state, where President Muhammadu Buhari is from.





The construction of the N18 billion project is scheduled to start in 2019.





Addressing journalists in Abuja on Tuesday, Amaechi said there is nothing special about siting the university in the president’s hometown since “Daura is also part of Nigeria”.





“The president did not even know I will choose Daura. The reason, Daura is part of Nigeria. If we sighted it in Sokoto, it is still part of Nigeria. So why is the emphasis on Daura?” he asked.





“If I had chosen Port Harcourt, Enugu, that is the same way I would have chosen Daura. The people of Daura should not be deprived of these things because the president is from there.”





‘BUHARI’S RE-ELECTION WOULD MAKE 24-HOUR ELECTRICITY POSSIBLE’





The minister added that Nigerians will enjoy uninterrupted power supply if Buhari is re-elected in 2019.





He said the Buhari administration has “done so much” in the area of infrastructure and in fighting corruption.





“There is also an improvement in power. We have from 3000megawatt to 7000 but we are distributing 5000 because some of the Infrastructures are not in good state but we are slowly fixing them,” he said.





“The expectation is that it should be 24 hours power supply but there will still be a gap but if you give us a second term, that gap will be closed.





“It is also unfair if Nigerians think the ministry of works is not working. My final year as governor, Energy wrote that they will take care of 50 percent of the bill and I wrote again to the federal government but they didn’t reply because I was in APC.





“Now that the federal government wants to do it, the cost is now N120bn. Buhari government is dealing with corruption and is building roads.”