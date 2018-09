A governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Rivers State, Senator Magnus Abe has declared that President Muhammadu Buhari did not endorse his candidature ahead of the 2019 elections.

Abe claimed that the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi was behind the rumour meant to blackmail him and the President.





In a statement issued by his campaign organisation, in Port Harcourt, the state capital yesterday, Abe described the insinuation as rumours.





The statement signed by Abe’s campaign Director-General, Hon. Wogu Boms described the rumoured endorsement as a cheap blackmail against Buhari.





The statement reads in part: “The attention of Freedom House, Senator Magnus Ngei Abe’s campaign organization, has been drawn to several rumours and insinuations in recent times to the effect that President Muhammadu Buhari, GCON has endorsed the gubernatorial ambition of Senator Magnus Abe.





“These rumours and insinuations which had been making the rounds for some time were given accent following the successful visit of the Ogonis to the President to thank his Excellency for his efforts in the Ogoni cleanup.