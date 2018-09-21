Garba Shehu, senior special assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on media and publicity, has asked supporters of the president to ignore the attacks Senate President Bukola Saraki is directing at Buhari.





Saraki, a presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has been very critical of Buhari in recent times.





Two days ago, he told some PDP delegates that most world leaders cut short their stay in Nigeria after realising that Buhari lacks intellectual capacity.





But Shehu wondered why the senate president had become so desperate that he had forgotten the encomiums he showered on the president before he left the All Progressives Congress (APC).





Shehu said Saraki’s comments have shown that he is very dangerous and can go any length to promote his personal interests.





Below is Shehu’s statement:





The Presidency wishes to react the crude speeches hitting the news from Senator Bukola Saraki who recently joined the Peoples Democratic Party with the sole ambition of running as the president of Nigeria.





In response the condemnable and extremely derogatory speeches by the PDP aspirant, we urge all Buhari supporters to display restraint in language and conduct and to always put across their points of view in a decent language.





Throughout his political career, Senator Saraki has shown that he is a very dangerous person who can go any length to promote his personal interests. The language of his campaign is such that cannot be used against a domestic help.





Is he just knowing that the President lacked vision? This is someone that the Senator had worked with very closely for more than three years. Amazingly, he never said all that he is now saying against him. Rather, his word for and on the President were always respectful and reassuring. That’s the man he called “My Father,” about him “there is no cause for alarm…a President who is healthy, witty and himself.” What then changed, all of a sudden?

Is he saying these blatantly false and crude things against the President because he is gunning for the same office? Could it be that he is targeting President Buhari because the party he just joined does not have any real issues to highlight?





Be that as it may, our appeal to our supporters is to ignore Saraki and any such politicians bent on lowering the quality of political discourse. Let them drown in their own waters.