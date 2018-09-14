The Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, is still working in her office despite reports of her resignation.Our correspondent who was at the ministry around 12pm saw the minister’s official vehicles and her personal staff at the ministry.When our correspondent visited the minister’s office located on the seventh floor of the headquarters of the ministry, it was observed that she was in her office working.Officials of the ministry, who spoke to newsmen condition of anonymity, said they were not aware of her resignation.As of 4:10pm when this report was being sent the minister was still in her office, while journalists were waiting to interview her outside the ministry.An aide of the minister, who spoke to journalists, said his boss had not resigned.It was gathered that the Presidency would issue a statement on this issue later today.