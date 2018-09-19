Zainab Ahmed, acting minister of finance, was the star of the moment at Wednesday’s federal executive council (FEC) meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari.





Ahmed, who had all along attended the meeting as minister of state for budget and national planning, was congratulated by her colleagues.





Buhari had appointed Ahmed on Friday, following the resignation of Kemi Adeosun, minister of finance.





Adeosun had resigned over the fake exemption National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificate she presented to the national assembly for screening.





Mansur Dan-Ali, minister of defence; Heineken Lokpobiri, minister of state for agriculture; and Mohammed Bello, minister of water resources, led Ahmed to her new seat.





She was seen engaging with Audu Ogbeh, minister of agriculture; Udoma Udoma, minister of budget and national planning; and Abubakar Malami, minister of justice.





Babatunde Fashola, minister for power, works and housing, and Okechukwu Enelamah, minister of industry, trade and investment, said the Muslim and Christian prayers respectively.