Ibrahim Magu, acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), says Godswill Akpabio, former minority leader of the senate, is still under investigation.





Akpabio, who left office as governor of Akwa Ibom state in 2015, had been grilled on several occasions by the EFCC over allegations of fraud.





Leo Ekpenyong, a lawyer and activist, had petitioned the anti-graft agency, accusing Akpabio of “devising a means of enriching himself at the expense of the state” while in office.





When Akpabio joined the All Progressives Congress (APC) in August, he said the EFCC investigated and found nothing on him.





He also dismissed the reports that he moved to the APC because of the fear of being witch-hunted by the commission.





“Some people are saying I moved to APC because a gun was pointed on my head. A young man wrote a petition against me and the petition was filled with lies… I have never been charged to court… The EFCC did not find anything on me,” he had said at a rally in the Ikot Ekpene area of the state.





But speaking speaking during a parley with editors in Lagos on Wednesday, Magu said the former governor is still being investigated over the accusations against him.





He added that the fact that a politician “jumps from one party to another will not stop EFCC investigation; we don’t stop investigation until it is concluded.”





Responding to alleged interference by the ruling party, the anti-graft czar said: “I am not the type you’ll ask to stop any investigation.”





The senator’s battle with the anti-graft agency began on October 16, 2015 when he was first invited for questioning over an alleged N108 billion fraud.