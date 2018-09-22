Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State, on Friday in Ibadan, the state capital announced his intention to contest the Oyo South Senatorial seat on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).





Ajimobi made the announcement at the maiden General Abdulsalami Abubakar Foundation Peace Lecture held at the Trenchard Hall of the University of Ibadan.





The governor while speaking said he had gone to Abuja, the Nation’s capital for the screening exercise as parts of the conditions for the contestants under the platform of the party.





It was gathered that Ajimobi once represented the district between 2003 and 2007 under the platform of the Alliance for Democracy (AD).





He said, “You know, I am running for the Senate. So, I went to Abuja for the screening exercise of our party and just returned yesterday”.

Oyo South consists nine local governments of Ibadan and Ibarapa geo-political zones of the state.





The local governments under the district include; Ibadan South-West, Ibadan North, Ibadan North-West, Ibadan South-East, Ibadan North-East, Ido, Ibarapa Central, Ibarapa East and Ibarapa North.





The governor while speaking further described Abubakar, as “a man of peace, integrity and honour” who handed over power to the civilian government in 1999 peacefully.





He described Oyo State as one of the most peaceful states in Nigeria, adding that the foundation of his administration was based on peace and security.





He said, “Unarguably, University of Ibadan remains the best in Africa. It is a world class training institute for postgraduate studies. It has graduated reputable and renowned Africans.





“It is known for human capital development and has above all, been supportive to Oyo State Government in our educational programmes”.